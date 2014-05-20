Here's Why The Queue At Starbucks Just Got Longer

The InStyle team are big fans of their local watering hole AKA Starbucks, here's why we're now queueing out the door

We're not sure if you've noticed but it's been pretty sunny recently and there's only one thing Team InStyle can do when it's weather like this - go downstairs to our local Starbucks and indulge in cold, cakey deliciousness, obviously!

As full-time fans (definitely not addicts...) we were more than a little bit excited by Starbucks latest Frappucino offerings. There's the newcomer Mocha Coconut Frappuccino - bittersweet and made with Starbuck's 100% Fairtrade coffee and the old favourite, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino (try saying that after a few coffees!).

We'll be getting ours during Happy Hour (the teetotal kind of course) so we'll see you there between 3pm and 5pm when all Frappuccinos are half price.

Half price, super delicious and Fairtrade? What's not to like?

By George Driver/@iamgdriver

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.