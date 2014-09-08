Here's What Alexander Wang's H&M Collection Is Going To Look Like

Rihanna has already got her hands on the designer/high street collaboration – even though its not available for another two months

If anyone's going to get something noticed, and people talking, it's Rihanna.

So it should come as little surprise that the singer was spotted wearing Alexander Wang's upcoming collection for H&M – despite the fact that it doesn't launch in stores until 6 November.

And while we doubt very much that the designer's collaboration with the high street store needs much hype – all of H&M's designer collections so far have had people queuing outside stores overnight – it doesn't hurt either brand to get Rihanna, one of the world's most photographed women, to whet our appetites and give us all a glimpse of what to expect.

So what can we expect? Well, from the looks of it, leggings and crop tops. Wang's love of sportswear is well noted – his SS15 collection was more proof of that – and so while Rihanna's crop top and legging combo might not be to everyone's tastes, it's certainly true to the designer's style.

And we're sure they'll be the odd slogan sweatshirt that we can tie round our waist, or hide a midriff if needed.

But then, if you've got a bod like RiRi's, why hide it?

Alexander Wang x H&M hits stores worldwide on 6 November.

By Olivia Marks