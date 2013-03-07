Henry Holland collaborates with Debenhams

Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Little Boots, Estelle and Nicola Roberts (phew) all attended Henry Holland’s S/S 2010 catwalk show at LFW on Monday evening, and now us civilians can get a piece of the Hoxton fash action.



Hot young thing HH has signed with high-street department store Debenhams, which collaborates with big-name Brit designers such as Julien Macdonald, Betty Jackson, Matthew Williamson and FrostFrench.

H! by Henry Holland, due to launch early next year (and online in spring), is aimed at 17-25 year olds (not that that’ll stop us trying to get down with the kids and snapping up a few pieces), with deliciously affordable price tags – from a pocket-money £5 to a “why not? I’ll take two” £60.

Henry’s main line House of Holland is but a few years old and fairly new to the London fash scene – remember those quirktastic slogan tees (“Let's play naked Twister Linda Evangelista”)? – but has gone from strength to strength, championed by celebs such as Agyness Deyn and MIA.

H! by Henry Holland arrives at Debenhams in February 2010.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood