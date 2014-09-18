Have You Got Your LBC (That's Little Blue Coat) Yet?

Last season was all about the pink coat but for AW14, things are taking a very cool turn...

We don't know about you but as soon as Fashion Month hits in September, we know that's the time its now appropriate to start thinking about your winter coat for the cold-weather season, and it looks as though the must-have style for A/W14 has already started to drop in stores...

Last winter saw the rise of the pink coat. Practically every noteworthy designer included one in their collections and thus the trend spread like wildfire through the high stores also.

Whether it was a candy pastel hue or a hot, electric fuchsia, as long as it was pink, it was officially in.

However, this year, things are taking a very cool turn as the new It colour just so happens to be - you guessed it - blue.

As seen on the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams and Cara Delevingne over the last few days, blue is coming through as the stand-out coat colour of the new season, so you'll definitely want to take note.

SJP opted for a high-shine trench while Amy went for a wool blend Max Mara number; proof that, just like last season, anything goes as long as you've got a blue hit.

From rich cobalt and navy to striking aqua and subtle sky, the tone really isn't all that important, meaning you'll find one to suit your style, hair colour and skin-tone perfectly (We recommend blondes go for lighter shades while brunettes and redheads go for the darker end of the spectrum).

To save you precious Googling-time, we've made it super easy for your to find your blue coat match by whittling down the chicest styles for you. No need to thank us.

Take a look at the gorgeous blue coats below and we guarantee you'll start praying for the colder weather to roll in so you can start flaunting your favourite...

1. Royal Blue Dress Coat, £150, Coast

The gathered sleeves, seamed pockets and flared skirt on this coat make it a ladylike dream. Pair it with a floral midi skirt and moc-croc accessories for a gorgeous and polished ensemble.

2. Bright Blue Tailored Coat, £169, French Connection

This is one of our favourite coats of the season, and not just because it's on-point blue. The tailored cut and sleek finish make this the ideal coat for dressing up everything from boyfriend jeans for day to your trusty LBD for a glam night out.

3. Faux Fur Stripe Hem Coat, £595, Shrimps

Ok, so it's not 100% blue all over but we reckon the clashing burgundy stripes make this pale blue faux fur coat look even cooler. Wear it with a cute a-line mini skirt and dolly shoes for the ultimate swinging '60s get-up...

4. Short Wool Coat, £89 Marks And Spencer

You got us; we'd never have thought this hottie was from Marks And Spencer and we bet you didn't either. Rock this belted turquoise number with black leather trousers and barely there strap heels for a look Olivia Palermo herself would be proud of...

5. Textured Wool Panel Coat, £775, Tibi At Net-A-Porter

If you've got change to throw, you might want to consider this amazing piece. The off-beat texture. The long length. The contrasting panels. The fold-over front. Yep, this Tibi coat is the stuff of our fashion dreams...

6. Hand-Finished Wool Coat, £159, Zara

Zara has done it again with this gorgeous coat. The oversized shape and the slightly muted colourway make it look way more expensive than it is. Its roomy shape is also ideal for wearing over the thick knitted layers you'll no doubt be sporting continually through until March. A definite winner in our eyes...

7. Furry Texture Coat, £89, Topshop

Last but by no means least is Topshop who has outdone even itself with this pastel blue coat. The trapeze like shape and the large lapels make it a real stand-out buy while the slightly shorter hemline makes it the ideal choice for girls on the petite side, too.

Oh, this decision is just way to hard for us to make. The lot it is then...

By Maxine Eggenberger