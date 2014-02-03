Have A Downton Abbey Wedding – With Lady Mary's Diamond Tiara

The garland tiara, as worn by Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey, is available to hire

Downton Abbey devotees – who also have a wedding on the cards – have reason to be very excited.

The tiara worn by Michelle Dockery's character, Lady Mary, is available to hire from London-based jewellers Bentley and Skinner, reports The Telegraph.

Fans of the show will remember that Lady Mary wore it on her wedding day to Matthew Crawley in the popular ITV series.

Described as a 'spray of leaves and floral clusters, pavé-set throughout with old-cut diamonds,' the garland would make a beautiful addition to a 1920s wedding dress. But it doesn't come cheap.

Any brides-to-be looking to channel Lady Mary's demure style can expect to part with £1,250 a day for the glamorous headpiece. That's after you've handed over a £125,000 deposit. This is one accessory you don't want to leave sitting unattended at the bar.

Still, you only get married once...

By Olivia Marks

