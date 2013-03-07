Haute Couture fashion takes centre stage

Stars on the hunt for a show-stopping dress for the upcoming Oscars look no further - Giambattista Valli, Versace and Christian Dior provided gowns aplenty at their spring summer 2012 couture collections yesterday – and the fashion parade has only just started.

Diane Kruger, Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and Olivia Palermo were among the celebrities taking in the world’s most expensive dresses and wasn't it just a feast for the eyes?

From the frothy, tiered and supremely romantic collection of Giambattista Valli (new to the couture schedule) to the sexy, body-con architectural line-up at Versace (who returned to the schedule for the first time since 2004), there’s certain to be something to suit everyone in Hollywood.

For the second season without a designer at the helm, the Dior team, headed up by Bill Gaytten, issued a line-up of New Look frocks that looked straight out of the Fifties. Although missing the dramatic flair of a Galliano-designed collection, the line-up was the epitome of ladylike with its full-skirted dresses in organza, nipped-in jackets in blown-up houndstooth and shawl-collared blouses.

Up today are Chanel, Armani Prive and Givenchy – stay tuned!

By Maria Milano