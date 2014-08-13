Harrods Has Just Made All Your Shoe Dreams Come True

Their new Shoe Heaven is like ToysR Us for grown-ips...

Harrods has just made shoe shopping even more enjoyable (and unavoidable), with its brand spanking new Harrods Shoe Heaven – a 42,000 sq ft space dedicated to designer shoes on the Fifth Floor of its Knightsbridge store.

50 designers, including Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Prada, Dior and Manolo Blahnik, have collections in the 17 (yes, SEVENTEEN) boutiques in the new luxury shoe destination.

And if that wasn't enough, to celebrate the launch of the (rightly named) Show Heaven, Harrods has teamed up with 37 leading designers to create the Silver Lining Collection: a series of silver icon shoes, designed exclusively for the store.

The only downside is how poor this place is about to make us.

See you in there...

By Olivia Marks