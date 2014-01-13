Harrods Closes Its Famous Pet Department In Favour Of Fashion Development

Fashion gets the thumbs up at Harrods, as store introduces new department...

Harrods has announced plans to shake up its world-renowned store for 2014, with the addition of a new womenswear department.

After almost 100 years of business, Harrods' Pet Kingdom will close its doors for good - as the famous fourth-floor is transformed into a new fashion space.

The controversial department was an animal attraction to rival London Zoo during its early years, known for supplying the rich and famous with exotic pets like lions, alligators and camels.

A Harrods spokesperson confirmed the announcement, saying: 'The Pet Kingdom department will close to make way for further exciting planned developments in our womenswear offering.'

Canadian actress Beatrice Lille bought an alligator for writer Noel Coward from the store in 1951, while Ronald Regan is said to have ordered himself a baby elephant in 1967. But from 1976, the Endangered Species Act was passed, prohibiting such exotic transactions being made on the high-street.

'A pet shop is not an appropriate environment in which to sell puppies and kittens,' Clarissa Baldwin, chief executive of The Dogs Trust told The Telegraph. 'Our supporters have long expressed their concern about the UK's most famous department store selling pets.'

Watch this space for more news of Harrods next fashion project.

By Jessica Bridgeman

