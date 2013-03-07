Gyneth Paltrow hosts a dinner for Coach

Coach's global ambassador, Gwyneth Paltrow, hosts an intimate soiree for her fashion friends - and is joined by Chris Martin!

Looking fresh and perky on a rainy London day, a Lanvin-clad Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed luxury American accessories brand Coach to London over a cosy dinner with top fashion editors (including our own Eilidh MacAskill) and stylish celebrities like Thandie Newton.

Teaming her zesty draped frock with killer red heels and a snakeskin Coach clutch, Gwynnie chatted to Charlotte Olympia designer Charlotte Dellal, models Jacquetta Wheeler and Jasmine Guinness and fashion snappers Mario Testino and the legendary David Bailey. Gwynnie’s other half, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, even put in an appearance at the Arts Club in Mayfair to toast his wife’s new fashion venture.

Gwyneth was recently named the global ambassador of the brand, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and opens its doors on London’s Bond Street today.

By Maria Milano