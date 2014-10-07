Gwyneth Paltrow Is Planning A Goop Clothing Line

Gwyneth Paltrow is branching out into fashion with the help of new CEO, Lisa Hersh

Gwyneth Paltrow has long been admired for her fashion sense and style. From the red carpet to the street, Gwynnie rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong nowadays (which isn't to say the actress hasn't been guilty of a few howlers in the past).

And now Gwyneth is using her fashion know-how to launch her own collection on Goop – the lifestyle and e-commerce site she launched in 2008.

Of course, this won't be the first time Goop has branched out into fashion – it already hosts successful collaborations with the likes of Stella McCartney and Diane von Furstenberg, and will continue to do so. However, this is the first time that Goop has its own brand of clothes.

Details are scarce right now, but as the new CEO says, Lisa Gersh, says: 'We've seen the mistakes out there. We'll take small steps.'

What we can expect is 'wardrobe staples', which we're taking to mean Gwyneth-like grey marl T-shirts, boyfriend shirts and skinny jeans. And once the clothing line is underway, we're told beauty and home are the next areas Goop will cover.

Watch this space...

By Olivia Marks