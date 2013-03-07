Gwyneth Paltrow announced as the new face of luxe accessories brand Coach

The gorgeous Gwyneth Paltrow has just been announced as the new face of luxe label Coach and their international 70th anniversary campaign.
Gwynnie will take centre-stage in the brand's Fall 2011 and Spring 2012 fashion campaign - which has been shot by fab fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.
Speaking about her new role, Gwyn said: "I grew up in New York City and I’ve always thought of Coach as the quintessential New York brand. I will never forget getting my first Coach bag - I am so proud to be part of their 70th anniversary celebration.”
Watch this space for the stunning pics!
By Tara Gardner