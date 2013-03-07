Gucci to design Florence Welch’s wardrobe for her upcoming tour

Recently named as the new face of Gucci, Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch will be dressed by the luxe label for her upcoming tour of North America…

Designer/artist tour wardrobe collaborations are nothing new – think Kylie and designer duo Dolce & Gabbana – but with the news that iconic Italian fashion house Gucci have been working with ethereal beauty Florence Welch on a selection of outfits for Florence and the Machine’s upcoming American tour with U2, we’re dying to get a front row ticket.

MUSIC STYLE ICONS

Having already revealed that Florence was the inspiration behind her Fall 2011 collection and is set to star in the campaign, Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini explained that it was the stunning songstress’ “eccentric style and willingness to dare” that she first found captivating.

A fan of fashion, and obviously thrilled by the collaboration, Florence enthused: “I was completely bowled over by her [Autumn/Winter 2011] collection, the dresses seemed perfect for my shows, the colours, the shapes, the movement in the fabric. So it seemed natural that we work together on creating some pieces for my upcoming US tour. I'm very grateful to Frida, it's been a wonderful experience and I can't wait to get dressed for the stage!”

With the tour spanning 17 cities and starting in Manchester, Tennessee tomorrow, we can’t wait to see the photos!

By Sarah Smith