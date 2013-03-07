Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week in style

From beaded drop-waist frocks to animal printed trousers and lust-worthy accessories, Frida Giannini's line-up was a triumphant homage to the label's classic heritage while still retaining the cool new factor.
Also on parade yesterday were Alberta Ferretti's spring-summer line, packed with modern panelled shifts and jungle-printed frocks, and Alessandro Dell'Acqua's No 21, where sequin-encrusted shirts and sexy pencil skirts hit the runway.
Stay tuned today for highlights from MaxMara and Fendi, plus D+G's last ever show!
By Maria Milano