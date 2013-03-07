Gucci, Alberta Ferretti and No.21 kick off Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013!

Opening Milan Fashion Week with a colour explosion, Gucci presented a vibrant Spring Summer 2013, while Alberta Ferretti opted for a more aquatic palette in her parade of elegant evening gowns.

If Autumn Winter 2012 was a sultry and gothic story at Gucci, for Spring Summer 2013, Frida Giannini emerged from her dark dream with colour and strength of silhouette at the core of her collection. Amping up the power palette, Gucci SS13 hit the runway with a new tenacity, referencing a return to a classic Italian RTW aesthetic with a distinct 60s/70s energy captured into more modern shapes. Describing the collection as "aristographic", the designer played with vivid hues of cobalts, pinks, aquas and yellows in show-stopping organza gowns with added drama from ruffles, scoop-backs, high-necks, tunics and trousers. And for the Gucci woman who refuses to conform to the new vision of colour, black still played its part, taking on new attitude with mesh neck detailing and bell-sleeves.

Up next was the mesmerising Spring Summer 2013 collection from Alberta Ferretti. An underwater world was captured into dresses and gowns which sashayed down the runway with undulating elegance. Opening with beaded and fringed gowns layered with rich organzas and chiffons, silks were edged with seaweed applique and sheer peplums featured in delicate shades of seafoam and shell. Diving deeper into the ocean with darker marine shades in stiffer silks and laces, striking mermaid-like gowns were sent down the runway, revealing a liquidity with high-shine fabrics, sparkling sequin detailing and ruches draping. We can see this collection being snapped up by the A-list.

For Spring Summer 2013 Alessandro Dell'Acqua presented a new vision for No. 21, with clean lines, boxy shapes, double-slit skirts, wide sleeves and sheath dresses. Feminine but with a boyish edge, a blue and white story with a classical motif stayed true to the designer's roots, moving into glittery monochrome eveningwear, while day revealed his vision to: "see through the eyes of the Tumblr generation" - with playful prints and cool separates.

