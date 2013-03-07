Got any spare jeans? Denim brand Donna Ida and Lily Allen raise funds for Jeans for Genes

Top jean boutique Donna Ida have joined forces with Lily Allen to raise funds for children’s charity Jeans for Genes – and they need YOUR jeans!

By taking any of your old and unwanted jeans to a Donna Ida store, not only will you receive a £20 voucher off your next pair from the fabulous boutique, but your jeans will then go on to be styled and sold at Lily Allen’s new store Lucy in Disguise.

And with Donna Ida selling brands like J Brand - the celebs' must-have, Sass & Bide and Hudson your biggest problem might be picking just one pair!

Fifty per cent of the proceeds will go to Jeans for Genes, while also giving your old clothes a stylish new home. The denim drive is live and ready for your donations at any of Donna Ida’s three stores at Westfield, Belgravia and Chelsea.

By Rachel Barrett