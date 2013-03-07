Gossip Girl returns!

Gossip Girl has begun filming its third season in the scorching streets of NYC - and it's not just the plotlines that are hot. Check out the fashion!

With high school over and a fresh college year ahead of them, these kids finally step out of their school uniforms and into real clothes. While Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) makes a splash in a typically girly printed sundress, Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) looks preppy but relaxed in a navy blue T-shirt. We're surprised to see these two lovebirds are still together - or are they?

And look out ladies, our favourite bad guy Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) is suited to perfection in his new role as a property tycoon. We're loving the red braces and matching socks. Is it just us or is he looking better than ever?

Meanwhile, little Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) has become Queen Bee at school. Does she have what it takes to step into Blair's coveted role? And what of Serena and Dan? Sadly we'll have to wait until early 2010 to find out, but in the meantime we'll keep you posted on all the gorgeous GG style.

By Maria Milano