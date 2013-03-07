Gossip Girl jeweller hits Harrods

Already boasting one of the most fabulous jewellery halls in London, Harrods department store has just outdone itself with the introduction of CARAT* baubles to its display cases.
Made from man-made gemstones, the hand-crafted costume jewels feature dazzling faux stones that are genuinely hard to tell from the real thing. And with their vintage-style settings, they look more like money-can’t-buy heirlooms. It’s no wonder they’ve graced the arms, lobes and décolletés of the cast of Gossip Girl and stylish starlets like Michelle Williams.
To celebrate the Harrods launch, CARAT* have designed an exclusive range of 10 sets of man-made emerald and diamond earrings with matching cocktail rings, starting at just £266.
By Maria Milano