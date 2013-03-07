Gossip Girl jeweller hits Harrods

Fashion jeweller CARAT*, loved by Michelle Williams and the Gossip Girls, launches in London’s most famous department store

Already boasting one of the most fabulous jewellery halls in London, Harrods department store has just outdone itself with the introduction of CARAT* baubles to its display cases.

SHOP NEW IN STORE

Made from man-made gemstones, the hand-crafted costume jewels feature dazzling faux stones that are genuinely hard to tell from the real thing. And with their vintage-style settings, they look more like money-can’t-buy heirlooms. It’s no wonder they’ve graced the arms, lobes and décolletés of the cast of Gossip Girl and stylish starlets like Michelle Williams.

To celebrate the Harrods launch, CARAT* have designed an exclusive range of 10 sets of man-made emerald and diamond earrings with matching cocktail rings, starting at just £266.

By Maria Milano