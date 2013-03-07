Goat Ten arrives at Matches!

Celebrating 10 years as the go-to label of stylish celebs from Victoria Beckham to Sienna Miller, Goat has teamed up with Matches to create the Goat Ten Capsule Collection

With a client list that counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham and Sienna Miller as fans, Goat is celebrating its tenth year as a favourite fashion pit stop by teaming up with Matches to create a capsule collection, Goat Ten, and it’s in stores now!

Picking out key pieces from the Goat archives, including the oh-so easy-to-wear Gaia sweater and the uber-flattering Lola shift dress, designer and founder Jane Lewis has perfectly encapsulated the brand’s winning ethos in the collection.

If it’s paired-down luxury that you and your wardrobe are craving then the Goat Ten Capsule Collection is an absolute must-shop.