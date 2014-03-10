Go Behind The Scenes With Rosie Huntington-Whiteley On Her M&S Shoot

Watch our exclusive video of Rosie modelling her spring lingerie collection for Marks and Spencer

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has got us dreaming of balmy summer nights thanks to this behind-the-scenes video of her M&S lingerie collection. The model has totally succeeded in making is us want to cast off our winter PJs and slip into one of her silky nighties.

Rosie looks stunning in her new range, which includes pretty floral slips, silky girlish pyjama sets, sexy lace underwear and cosy sleepwear. We want it all.

We're just hoping that our hair will somehow magically transform into Rosie's golden waves once we put the collection on. That happens, right?

By Olivia Marks

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus