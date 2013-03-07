Go behind the scenes on Cath Kidston’s SS13 photo shoot

Watch the fashion, product and set designers team up with models on high street brand Cath Kidston’s SS13 campaign.
Featuring fab frocks, cute dog accessories and plenty of summer-ready essentials, we’re preparing to get out the picnic set already!
Jump to navigation
Precision, preparation and a whole heap of fun, see what it’s really like on a Cath Kidston photo shoot...
Watch the fashion, product and set designers team up with models on high street brand Cath Kidston’s SS13 campaign.
Featuring fab frocks, cute dog accessories and plenty of summer-ready essentials, we’re preparing to get out the picnic set already!