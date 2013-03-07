GLASTONBURY COUNTDOWN: Festival shopping essentials!

by: InStyle Staff
7 Mar 2013

With Glastonbury only days away, we've picked the hottest festival style essentials for a muddy field...

Need some last-minute festival fashion inspiration? Don't miss our essential shopping guide!

FESTIVAL SHOPPING

From bright wellies and fabulous cover-ups to awesome accessories, you'll be hitting high on the style stakes with our pick of the best festival fashion.

