Giorgio Armani to be the face of new Made to Measure line

Italian designer Giorgio Armani is to be the face of his label’s new Made to Measure line

At just shy of 80-years-old, Italian designer Giorgio Armani is eschewing celebrity endorsement for his new line, with the fashion house announcing that the designer himself will be the face of his eponymous label's Made to Measure collection.

The fashion house's dedicated Made to Measure website will allow customers to book appointments online, while exploring a variety of styles that come with the possibility of alterations. Synonymous with precision and perfection, the label said of the new line, "Formality has never been so informal."

The campaign shot is a black and white self-portrait of the designer looking razor sharp in an iconic Made to Measure single-breasted, one-button jacket. Well, if it’s good enough for Giorgio… JS