GET IT! Gwyneth Paltrow’s necklace!

When we spotted a glowing Gwyneth Paltrow at a Beverly Hills book signing last April we fell head over heels in love with the leather and gold choker necklace that accessorised her yellow satin frock.

SHOP THE LATEST FASHION TRENDS HERE

Designed by Giles & Brother, the plaited leather necklace features chunky gold rings in the centre and at the clasp – the perfect mix of tough and ladylike. Get your hands on this fabulous necklace, priced £146, (chokers are the big news in jewellery this autumn) now and for a real treat splurge on the co-ordinating rope bracelet!

SHOP GILES & BROTHER HERE

Giles & Brother is also stocked at net-a-porter and harvey Nichols



By Maria Milano