Get 85% off your favourite designers at The Outnet sale!

The Outnet clearance sale starts Friday 29th July. With 85% off over 2,000 styles, you’d be mad to miss it!

The Outnet has been bookmarked by every savvy fashionista who loves to bag designer duds at a discount and with a clearance sale that guarantees 85% off the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Balmain this weekend, we can see the site earning even more fans.

Running over the weekend, see the likes of this fab Marc Jacobs tote reduced from £1,795 to £269.30 in the 85%-off sale.

So whether you’re preparing for a summer holiday and looking for a designer swimsuit like this gorgeous Emilio Pucci printed number (was £220, now £33) or expecting summer showers and in need of a D&G mac (was £1,795, now £269.30) then The Outnet is the place to be this weekend.

Head to the site now and register for an account to make sure you’re ready to start shopping as soon as the sale starts!