Georgia May Jagger is the face of Vivienne Westwood’s Palladium Jewellery collection!
Juergen Teller
by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

The Vivienne Westwood Gainsborough Palladium Jewellery Collection was shot with model of the moment Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger is the face of the Vivienne Westwood Gainsborough Palladium Jewellery Collection.

The campaign was shot by photographer Juergen Teller and shows off Georgia’s stunning looks as well as Vivienne Westwood’s latest made-to-order jewellery designs.

The six-piece collection is hitting Vivienne Westwood stores at the end of this month.

For more info, go to viviennewestwood.co.uk.

By Jil Dallmayr

