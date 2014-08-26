Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Revealed As The Face Of Karen Millen

Karen Millen has just unveiled the star of their autumn/winter 2014 collection as GOT's Sophie Turner and she has never looked chicer...

Last week Karen Millen released a teaser video for their new campaign starring an ambiguous red-head and put it out to the fashion-world to try and guess just who brands new star was.

A host of famous names were thrown around the InStyle office - everyone from Karen Elson to Bonnie Wright was under scrutiny - but now the big reveal has happened, we think their choice is the perfect fit. Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner - or Sansa Stark if you prefer - has just been unveiled as the face of Karen Millen's AW14/15 collection, and she's never looked more stylish...

The 18-year-old Brit actress stars in the stunning campaign shots as well as a short film entitled The Journey alongside top models Lara Mullen, Rosie Tapner and Brogan Loftus.

Shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Katy England, The Journey sees Sophie explore the streets of London sporting some of Karen Millen's most on-point pieces for the new season.

Karen Millen

When it comes to fashion, Sophie admits it doesn't come all that easily to her: 'I'm pretty young and still trying to figure out-with the help of my stylist what my signature style is. Some days I want to look like a hipster kid, and then other days I want to be prim and proper. I really wish I had, like, seven lives so I could go from being a hipster one day to a punk the next. But that's the great thing about fashion. In a way, it's like acting, because you can try on all these different roles. When I was younger, my mum used to dress me in, like, lime green leggings with a matching neon jumper and hair scrunch, so I'd say I've definitely progressed since then in terms of style.'

After seeing her rock a faux fur coat and statement floral separates with ease, we can't help but agree that her fashion-cred is firmly on the up.

We don't know about you, but we think there could be a new style crush in our midst. Keep up the good work, Soph...

Check out Sophie's stunning video for Karen Millen below.

By Maxine Eggenberger