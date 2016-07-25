Gal Gadot: Why She's The Queen Of Superhero Style

Gal Gadot is the girl owning the DC Extended Universe right now. From frocks to fighting crime, here's why Gal Gadot AKA Wonder Woman is our superhero style icon...

Gal Gadot is setting the world on fire right now with her superhero style.

Not only is the Israeli actress kicking ass as the newest Wonder Woman incarnation in forthcoming DC Extended Universe flick Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, but she also happens to be packing some serious style game when it comes to rocking the red carpet.

A former fashion model, the 30-year-old beauty is probably best known for her role as Giselle in The Fast And The Furious franchise, but will now be donning a signature superhero outfit (bullet-proof bustier, you know the drill) as Wonder Woman for two future film sequels in the DC Extended Universe series.

When it comes to off-duty style (as in, not fighting crime) Gal nails effortless glamour both on and off the red carpet. The press tour surrounding Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice has given Miss Gadot the perfect chance to prove her fashion mettle, and we’re liking what we see.

The Giambattista Valli floral floor-sweeper she wore to the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice premiere in Mexico was equal parts elegance and drama, and that red satin number she rocked at the London premiere? Too hot for words.

And while Gal manages to exude timeless Hollywood style when attending high profile A-lister events, she also happens to look pretty gorgeous in her street beating threads as well. Muted military outerwear and skinny jeans seem to be Gal’s wardrobe mainstays, and we love the fact she also likes to don a pair of classic (yet comfy) ballet flats for everyday strolling. Gal is most definitely a girl after our own heart.

So check out some of our favourite Gal Gadot style moments thus far. We anticipate that there will be many, MANY more…