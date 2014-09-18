Gabbana's Love Letter To Dolce Is The Sweetest Thing About Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week only kicked off yesterday, but we think we've already had our favourite moment: when Stefano Gabbana wrote an open love letter to his business partner, and ex-lover, Domenico Dolce.

Despite their 20-year romantic relationship having come to an end many years ago, the pair have clearly remained close: so close that Gabbana wanted to share with the world his enduring love for his close friend and collaborator by penning a love letter that printed in Italy's Corriere Del Sera yesterday.

Here at InStyle, we're suckers for a bit of romance (who isn't?), so here's the letter in full for you to read (and maybe quietly weep at. We won't judge)...

Dear Domenico,

I have never wrote you a letter. Maybe because there was never a need for many words between you and I. We always understood each other with a look. This is the first time I write to you and, I have to confess, it all seems strange to me.

During interviews, the sentences we exchange chase quickly, like a game of ping pong: I begin a speech and you end it, you have not even finished to express a thought that I interrupt you, reply and I finish your earlier idea.

Everything is different with a pen and a piece of paper, the words are more difficult, they have a deeper value that will forever remain unique, such as, it was and will always be you for me.

We have created together Dolce&Gabbana from scratch and with the strength of our love we have achieved everything we have. Supporting each other, we managed to overcome many difficulties and prejudice.

Even today, thanks to that feeling that binds us inextricably to each other, we will continue to face the happiness and the sorrows that life reserve to us. You are my family. Many years have passed since I first heard your voice on the other end of the phone, everything has changed and yet nothing has changed. The love that I felt then, has only been transformed, and it continues to give me so many beautiful feelings.

You are and you will always be unique in my life, so as the letter I am writing to you.

I love you,

Stefano