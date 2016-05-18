WATCH: 3 Ways To Style Denim This Summer At G-Star Raw

Do you dare to do the denim double? Worried about festival fashion? Here our resident vlogger, Joshington Hosts shows you 3 ways to work denim all summer long at G-Star Raw with the singer-songwriter Gabi'el.

The temperature is rising and the idea of slipping into denim might be the last thing you want to do. However, never fear, as Joshington Hosts is here to show you how you can style denim up, all summer long with this week’s partner in clothing crime, Gabi’el...

OPTION ONE: Utilize Utility

The pair’s first tip for dressing up denim? Going all Tomb Raider, meets Tom Cruise circa Top Gun via generic army hunk, AKA serious utility vibes. Multiple pockets are better than one, right? Plus there’s the answer to all your festival fashion needs, the new G-Star Raw Elwood Pouch jeans. You can thank us later!

Trousers, £95, G-Star Raw

OPTION TWO: Jump Into Denim And Take A Hike

Looking for more of a ‘one step’ approach, the pair found the best one piece to literally jump, jump, JUMP around in. It’s the perfect day to night option and very Phil Mitchell at his glitziest- such a sensational a reference point! Just accessorise with autumn/winter’s biggest accessory, the heeled hiking boot. It’s something you need to invest in, like, NOW.

Jumpsuit and boots, £160, both G-Star Raw

OPTION THREE: Do THE Double

Finally Gabi'el gives Joshington a lesson in how to deal with the double denim dilemma. Would you go through colour (top to toe hue) or mix it up with two colour washes? Either way Joshington Hosts advices you go a size up with your denim jacket and go all out Kylie Minogue circa the early years.

Denim jacket, £150, G-Star Raw

If that wasn’t enough styling advice for you, join Joshington Hosts at our Instyle G-Star Raw Shopping event on Thursday 26th May 2016, 6.30pm-10.30pm. Book your free ticket and find out more information HERE! See you there AND shop all the looks HERE!