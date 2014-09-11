Fringing: The NYFW Trend Olivia Palermo & Co Are Championing

Fringing just ditched its cowboy roots to become one of the hottest celeb style trends from New York Fashion Week. Don't believe us? Just ask OP...

Forget everything you thought you knew about fringing. Commonly associated with the likes of cowboy costumes and the trimming on your Nan's lamp - you know the one - the playful detail has just been given a very stylish seal of approval from non other than sartorial heroine, Olivia Palermo.

We clocked the 28-year-old fashionista and writing at the Michael Kors S/S15 catwalk show during New York Fashion Week looking absolutely stunning in a suede fringed skirt modelled in a neutral tone - a gift to her from the designer himself - which coordinated with one of her favourite pieces of arm candy; her fringed Valentino clutch. Proof that, when done right, fringing can look seriously slick.

Rex Features

She wasn't the only starlet to rock Michael Kors fabulous fringing to the catwalk spectacle. Model and host of the hit US TV show, Project Runway, Heidi Klum also chose to don a black dress which featured a very statement fringe trim at the hemline and the cuffs, cementing the fact that it's a trend that's going nowhere.

If, like us, you get get enough of the girl's fringed action, you'll be pleased to hear that you don't need to the bank balance to accommodate designer purchased to get in on it. The high-street have come up trumps with so many amazing fringed pieces this season, you'll be spoilt for choice.

We've whittled down just a few of our favourite buys that are available now, meaning you can not only steal OP's look, but it'll still be here in time for the weekend for a very stylish debut. That's your Saturday night attire sorted then.

Green Long Cape, £65 Sister Jane

Capes are one of the biggest trends of the autumnal season so invest in this show-stopping piece and you'll kick off two killer A/W14 trends in one swoop. Nice one.

Black Crop Top, £29.99, Zara

For those of you blessed with abs that would make J-Lo jealous, you'll definitely want to take note of this fringed crop top. For those of us less athletically inclinded, it'll look just as cool with a fitted roll neck top or a crisp white shirt underneath.

Blue Suede Clutch, £30, Asos

The easiest way to get in on the fringed trend is with one key accessory which you can add into any ensemble at the drop if a hat. Enter this uh-mazing clutch from Asos; it's big enough to stash all of your handbag essentials into and that hot colour is working for us in a big way too. What's not to love?

Happy Fringing!

By Maxine Eggenberger