Freida Pinto fronts InStyle’s September issue!

See the Rise of the Planet of the Apes star striking a pose in gorgeous couture by Gucci, Chanel and Givenchy

Freida Pinto is certainly hot Hollywood property at the moment. With seven films on her CV since Slumdog Millionaire swept the awards ceremonies in 2009, including the forthcoming The Rise of the Planet of the Apes, a movie-star boyfriend (Slumdog co-star Dev Patel) and a host of designers clamouring to dress her, she’s got Tinseltown wrapped around her little finger.

Not to mention us at InStyle! On her September cover shoot India’s hottest export charmed us with her manners, wowed us with her fashion sense and downright smouldered for the camera.

The pint-sized Pinto also won us over with her down-to-earth attitude, revealing that she, too, gets nervous before seeing her boyfriend after a hiatus, even if it is just on Skype: “We use it [Skype] a lot – and we hate it as well! It’s like a tease. I also feel it’s this pressure: ‘Oh my God, he’s seeing me after two weeks, I hope my hair is okay’. It’s just hideous. I think even the most beautiful person looks stupid on Skype.”

MORE FREIDA PINTO PICS

Check out the EXCLUSIVE video here (below, left) and pick up you September issue of InStyle now to read Freida’s full interview and see her in more breath-taking photos.