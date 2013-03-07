Free People to launch in the UK with Karlie Kloss!

Fashion brand Free People will be hitting the UK with a hot campaign starring Karlie Kloss

Free People is finally coming across the pond! The American brand, owned by our beloved Urban Outfitters, is set to launch their UK website and hit departments stores and fashion boutiques across the UK in October 2012.

Gorgeous American model Karlie Kloss, who has been taking the fashion world by storm, walking for big designers Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld and Valentino (just to name a few), takes centre-stage in their A/W campaign.

The hot brand is always up to date with the latest trends and designs, releasing a unique new collection every month.

Can’t wait to get your hands on some Free People? The brand is currently offering reduced shipping rates to the UK from their American website – now only £5, down from the usual £22. Grab it while you can!



By Chelsea Asher