Free Oasis shopping events

There's nothing we love more than a multi-tasking store, and the Oasis flagship in London has come up trumps with their series of Fashionably Late shopping events. And they're f.r.e.e. Every Thursday. 5pm to 9pm. There'll be music, cocktails, and fabulous goodies, including a free gift with purchase each week. Economic meltdown be damned, we're there! If you've got a low boredom threshold (or is that just us?) each night has a different theme. Read on:

7 May: Girls Night Out - with makeup tips by Benefit; tips from an Oasis stylist and edibles from the Love Bakery.

14 May: Future Fashion - the edgiest summer trends; plus some deeply ethical pieces from The London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainable Fashion (try saying that when you’re drunk).

21 May: Recessionista Chic - Such an overused phrase, but still, it hasn't stopped us signing up for the hour long DIY accessory sessions (but make sure you book now on late@oasis-stores.co.uk)

28 May: Tresses and Dresses - celeb hair guru Charlie Le Mindu is on hand to tousle your tresses, plus there's manicures and divine hand massages by Dr. LeWinn's.

4 June: The Ultimate Summer Party - darrrlinks, it's all about how to look hot (soz!) on the beach, festivals or even just for hanging out at home. With snacks and competitions on offer, naturally.

Phew! We're feeling much jollier already. We needed something to take our minds off the fear we’ve caught Swine flu every time we sneeze.

(The events will be held at Oasis, 12-14 Argyll Street, 0207 434 1799. For further info register at fashionablylate.tv/

By Danielle Hine