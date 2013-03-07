Fox and Rose launch swimwear department

Online boutique, Fox and Rose, follow up their successful lingerie launch in December with a designer swimwear department

With summer fast approaching, inject your wardrobe with some of Fox and Rose's hot new swimwear.

Having launched their luxury lingerie site in December, Fox and Rose have come up trumps again, branching out to cover equally covetable swimwear.

Brands stocked include Princesse Tam Tam - loved by Alexa Chung and Helena Christensen, Pistol Panties, a favourite of Kelly Brook and the ever chic Claudia Schiffer - plus delectably frilly French pieces by Mouille.

To celebrate the launch, from 5 - 12 May, Fox and Rose are giving a 15% discount on all swimwear purchases.

Visit foxandrose.com to snap up some summer must-haves.

By Pandora Sykes