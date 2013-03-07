Florence Welch is announced as the new face of Gucci

Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch is the new face of Gucci

Style icon and music queen Florence Welch has just been named as the new face of luxe label Gucci.

Gucci creative director Frida Giannini revealed that the flame-haired singer was the inspiration behind her Fall 2011 collection.

Speaking to the press, she said: "As I was imagining this collection I was thinking of a strong and somewhat mysterious muse. Florence is that kind of woman. She has a powerful personality and an entrancing quality to her performances."

With lower hemlines, long sleeves and flowing forms, Gucci's AW11 collection will be modelled by Florence in its forthcoming campaign.

We can't wait to see the flame-haired beauty in her new role!

