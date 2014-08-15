Five Times Altuzarra For Target Got It Oh So Right

There's nothing we love more at InStyle HQ than an amazing designer/high-street collaboration and this latest offering is set to be one of the best yet.

New York fashion powerhouse Altuzarra has finally revealed their highly anticipated collection for US store Target and, luckily for us Brits, we'll also have the chance to get our hands on it (breathes sign of relief...).

Consisting of nearly 50 pieces covering every clothing and accessory base you can think of (eye masks included), the collection is by no means a casual foray. Joseph Altuzarra, the brand's founder and creative director, has definitely put the hours in, and boy does it show. We've whittled down just a few of our favourite pieces, giving you very chic taster of what you can expect from the range when it hits Net-A-Porter on September 14.

1. Animal On Animal

Doubling your animal print dosage is a key styling trick within the range and it's made effortlessly easy with their broad spectrum of printed separates. This look really works because Joseph has stuck to the same motif throughout making each piece work seamlessly when worn together. Give it a new dimension by styling them in contrasting colours. Snake print is set to be big news for AW14 too: great if you fancy a change from fail-safe leopard.

Altuzarra for Target

2. Vamped-Up Velvet

Joseph takes on the tricky smoking suit within the collection and it definitely comes up trumps as one of the hottest pieces within the range. The rich crimson tone paired with deep burgundy satin lapels and trouser side stripes gives the set a fashionable air. Pair it with a peasant blouse and sexy stilettos for instant cool-girl flare.

Altuzarra for Target

3. The Quintessential Oxford Shirt

Crisp white shirts will always be an office style mainstay but the blue-hued Oxford shirt will bring your workwear attire up a notch. Worn with a thigh split pencil skirt, this look will have the girls gossipping at the water cooler for all the right reasons. Oh, and did we mention skinny scarves are about to be HUGE. Invest in this slinky version and stay a step ahead until the rest catch on...

Altuzarra for Target

4. The Amped Up Trench

The only thing that can make us will-away the summer is the fact that we get splurge on a host of stunning cosy coats when the colder weather sets in, and this offbeat trench has just headed straight to the top of our cover-up wish list. The khaki colourway will go with practically everything you own while the faux leather sleeves give the usually refined style extra fashion bite.

Altuzarra for Target

5. Slick Tailoring As Standard

Forget the LBD: now, it's all about the LBS (Little Black Suit). This tailored trouser and fitted blazer combo will look even sexier paired with a lace blouse and barely-there strap heels, making for a way cooler going out ensemble than the regular Saturday night uniform of skater dresses and mini skirts.

Altuzarra for Target

With so many amazing pieces to choose from, it's trying to decide which styles not to buy that's going to be hard. At least we have until mid-September to mull things over: by which, we of course mean shift around our assets so we can fork out on the lot...

By Maxine Eggenberger