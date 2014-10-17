Five Things That Prove Frieze London Is Fashion's New Favourite Week

It's Partly Sponsored by Two Luxury Fashion Houses

Both Alexander McQueen and Gucci have partnered with Frieze London and Frieze Master respectively to become associate sponsors. Alexander McQueen has backed a new "Live" initiative that sees six galleries giving performance based installations at different public places dotted around the Frieze venue – think human sculptures, a relaxation booth and two brothers who whizz up a vegetable soup from ingredients sourced from Fukushima. To kick off their sponsorship, the design house threw a swish party a Chiltern Firehouse earlier this week that saw Naomi Campbell, Edie Campbell and Florence Welch rocking out to La Roux and Joséphine de La Baume on the decks. Meanwhile, Gucci has backed the Frieze Masters fair, that focuses on historical art plus Frieze Masters Talks that brings together major artists, critics and curators to draw out relationships between contemporary and historical art.

Dover Street Market Is Using It As An Excuse To Continue Their 10th Birthday Party

London's coolest store is continuing its 10th anniversary celebrations with a host of arty events to coincide with Frieze London. Artist Rei Kawakubo has taken over the windows featuring hundreds of bottles of water covered with imagery from Raw Vision magazine. She's also designed an exclusive bag for Louis Vuitton that's available from the store's new dedicated Louis Vuitton space. Landscape designer Jinny Blom has created an installation in association with fashion brand Egg , Re Walker is launching his comeback collection plus this coming Saturday (18th October) Ann Demeulemeester will be in-store from 3-5pm signing copies of her new book.

Etro Chose It As The Week To Launch Their Latest Collaboration

The Italian luxury goods company has teamed up with Japanese photographer Mika Ninagawa on an accessories collection entitled Eden. Butterflies, flowers and paisleys are all depicted by the photographer on vibrant prints used on bags and scarves that launch this week.

Moncler Sent An Artist To Greenland

Fabien Baron, the Creative Director of Interview Magazine, has teamed up with Moncler and Leica Cameras on a portfolio of images. Clad in Moncler's weather-proof collection he headed to Greeland earlier this year to capture the ice fields on the new Moncler-customised Leica X edition camera. The resulting images, entitled Monuments, made their debut last night at a champagne reception at Sotheby's where famous fashion faces including Nicole Farhi, Stella Tennant, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Nadja Swarovski toasted the collaboration. We've already added the tricoloured Moncler Edition of the Leica X that comes with a Moncler embossed case to our Christmas wish list. But we're not promising our photos will be anything as good as Baron's!

Roger Vivier Nabbed Design Curator Ambra Medda As Their Muse

Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni chose Frieze's Design Curator Ambra Medda not only to star in their AW14 campaign but also to design a special limited-edition Miss Viv bag. The Miss Viv’ L’ArcoBaleno bag is named after Medda's craft and design website, that means rainbow in Italian. And yep you'll see it swinging from the arms of fashion's most fabulous faces in the Frieze tents.

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe