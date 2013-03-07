Fit Flops go high-tops!

The footwear brand behind our toned and tightened bods, Fit Flop flip flops, has expanded to cover a range of high tops and here at InStyle HQ we like.

With casual dressing being very a la mode, an orthopedically-sound high top could not have come at a better time. For a cute, trans-seasonal look that will take you through from summer to autumn - just change your skinnies from coral to khaki - team your Fit Flop high tops with some cropped jeans to flash an enticing hint of ankle. (For this look perfected, check out Kate Bosworth who teams skinny crops with the ultra covetable Isabel Marant high top sneakers.)

What's even better, is that your trainers are doing all the hard work for you (well, 30% of it)! Our favourites are the leopard print and black lizard colour-ways.

The new range of Fit Flop high tops are available from August 1, on http://www.fitflop.com, for £100.

By Pandora Sykes