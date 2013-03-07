FIRST LOOK: Versace for H&M

Feast your eyes on the uber-glam Versace for H&M collection, hitting shops and hm.com next month!

We’ve been blown away by H&M’s designer collections before but the Versace line-up is set to be the most glamorous yet!

VIEW THE COLLECTION HERE!

Packed with printed minidresses, sharp tailoring and floor-length goddess gowns in vibrant hues, the range is show-stopping to say the least. Perfect for party time!

Donatella Versace reveals: “The collection for H&M is the essence of Versace. For the collaboration we’ve brought back from the archives, as well as from more recent collections, some of the icons of Versace, such as the bright prints, the Greek key and daring cuts. I can’t wait to see how H&M’s wide audience will make these pieces their own.”

On top of the wow-worthy womenswear, there will be a print-tastic line-up for men as well as a first-ever home collection.

Previous sell-out designer collaborations include Lanvin, Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld. We’re sure this one will follow suit.

All collections will be available in around 300 stores worldwide and at hm.com from 17 November.

By Maria Milano