FIRST LOOK: Matthew Williamson’s diffusion line!

My-wardrobe.com has announced the debut of Matthew Williamson’s diffusion line MW. With his first collection for a/w 2011, the designer presents accessible pieces full of print, texture and effortless glamour.

MW offers must-have buys, from £98, that work perfectly for the modern woman’s wardrobe. Sharing the mainline’s signature aesthetic, but with a more casual twist and pocket-friendly price tag, every item is easy to wear.

The collection focuses on quality fabrics, and with his unique style and careful attention to detail, MW hits the key stories of the season bang on, with Matthew himself describing it as “for having fun in”. He has created something that is less red-carpet and jet set, and turned it into something versatile and comfortable. It’s the perfect collection for the more urban and contemporary customer.

My-wardrobe.com buying and merchandising director Luisa De Paula comments: “We are delighted to present Matthew Williamson’s debut diffusion line collection, MW Matthew Williamson. The collection stays true to Matthew’s signature design aesthetic, but at an accessible price point."

MW is available at my-wardrobe.com later this month

By Lauren Anderson

