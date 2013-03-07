First Dior couture show without John Galliano

Christian Dior's autumn/winter haute couture show was as dramatic as ever even without its star designer, John Galliano. See the photos here!

This was the first Christian Dior collection in 15 years not designed by John Galliano but the drama and craftsmanship of the collection were as present as ever. The flamboyant designer, whose biannual shows were arguably the highlight of the couture season, was known for his flamboyant ballgown designs and the caricature-esque hair and make-up looks that went with them. Today, in the first of what is thought to be a continued collaborative approach to designing the collections, the Dior team, headed up by Bill Gaytten and Susanna Venegas won rave reviews for their show, which took place in the Musée Rodin in Paris.

From outrageously-striped kaftans made of the finest silk to rose-shaped organza and taffeta ballgowns, the catwalk looks were inspired by such artistic luminaries as Frank Gehry and Ettore Sottsass. John Galliano was dismissed from the fashion house in April for alleged anti-semitic remarks.

By Maria Milano