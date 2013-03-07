Film InStyle comes to you!

Keep your eyes out for exclusive Film InStyle treats at Oxford Circus, Bond Street and Goodge Street Tube stations today from 4:30-7:30pm

In celebration of Film InStyle and the style movies created for us by Christian Louboutin, Diane von Furstenberg, House of Holland, Mulberry, Paul Smith, Roberto Cavalli and Zac Posen, we're giving away FREE chocolate bars at Oxford Circus, Bond Street and Goodge Street Tube stations today from 4:30-7:30pm!

Come one come all to pick up your tasty choc and check out all the fashion films at www.instyle.co.uk/film-instyle, PLUS find out how you can enter the film competition yourself!

By Maria Milano