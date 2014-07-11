Fendi Taps Kiesza For A Cool New Video

Still looking for the perfect pair of sunnies? We reckon Fendi's latest eyewear video will make your mind up for you

Fendi has tapped rising star of the music world, Keisza, to models its latest stellar collection of sunglasses in a cool new video.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer has already cemented her place on the pop scene thanks to her number one single, Hideaway, but now it seems she's making waves in the fashion world, too.

Looking every inch the high fashion model, Keisza struts her stuff – and pulls some serious shapes – in Fendi's Colour Block Eyewear Collection, to her hit single Hideaway.

And now, unsupringly, we want a pair of our own...

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.