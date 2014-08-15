Fashion's Most Powerful Blogging Couple Split

Scott Schuman and Garance Doré have ended their relationship, after seven years together

Street style photographers Scott Schuman and Garance Doré have called time on their seven year relationship.

The two photographers – both pioneers of the now all-pervasive street style photography scene – were one of fashion's most stylish couples, and collaborated on many creative projects together.

Both Schuman and Doré released similar statements on their respective sites – The Sartorialist and Garance Doré – announcing the split.

'After seven wonderful years, Garance and I have decided to split,' Schuman wrote to his readers.

'We’ve shared so much of our creative life (and more) with you, our readers, that we thought it was right to let you know. Our mutual respect and admiration for each other have left us still great friends.

Our time together profoundly changed both of our lives for the better and I deeply thank her for that experience. It’s a difficult time but we are both doing ok.

It looks like some fashion week seating plans are going to have to be rearranged...

By Olivia Marks