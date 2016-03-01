WATCH: Chelsea Leyland Spills The Front Row Secrets

Have you ever wondered what it’s actually like to sit Front Row at fashion week? We sent our Josh Newis-Smith to hang out with Chelsea Leyland to get the low down…

There isn’t much Chelsea Leyland can’t turn her hand to. She is a DJ, model and all round fashion force and having sat on many a front row at many a great show whom better to dish the dirt on FROW life.

Aside from all the glitz and the glam Chelsea confesses that a life on the FROW isn’t what it seems, ‘it actually makes you feel quite crappy. It’s not as glamorous as it seems, there can be a lot of cattiness and competiveness. The energy isn’t that warm. A lot of people take it too seriously.’ We do love a bit of honesty!

When questioned about her tips for surviving fashion week, Chelsea responds with, ‘I wish I could say, don’t get your period during fashion week but I don’t seem to be able to do that.’ Of course being a pro FROWER she looks to the usual green juices and ermmm, ‘a bum shot,’ as well.

Make sure you watch the video above to get the full run down on Chelsea’s naked lady dress via Ashish and more! It’s safe to say we have a considerable girl crush now.

Given that we have a knock out FROWER on our hands it only seems right that we celebrate some of the greatest front row line ups of all time… here are three of our favourites…

1. The Spice Girls (AND Louie Spence #NICHE!) At Julien Macdonald

2. Spot the a-lister at Miu Miu 2014: Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning and MORE!

3. The time when Nicki Minaj threw shade at a crying North West