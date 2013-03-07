FASHION TREND: Everyone’s wearing… SHORTS!

Liv Tyler, Katie Holmes and Eliza Doolittle are just some of the celebrities getting their perfect pins out…

Shorts have always been a summer wardrobe staple but it’s only in the last couple of seasons that they’ve become fashiony enough to be seen on the red carpet and in the streets of Hollywood. Stylish stars including Liv Tyler and Katie Holmes were recently spotted sporting them in their downtime.

CHECK OUT TODAY’S BEST DRESSED STARS

On the streets of NYC Liv opted for a nautical look with a stripy T-shirt and sailor-style buttoned shorts, while Katie went for the all-American denim cut-offs for a day on Malibu Beach with Suri Cruise, teaming her Current/Eliotts with a navy blazer.

Luckily, on this side of the pond the sun’s been shining, too, prompting shorts aficionado Eliza Doolittle to break out a pair of fuchsia hotpants teamed with nude fishnets to the launch of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay Nomination.

SEE MORE CELEBS IN SHORTS

While we’re not suggesting you swan around the office in a pair of hotpants, we reckon a knee-length pair of city shorts teamed with a blouse or classic white shirt and a pair of heels are the perfect summer alternative to a pencil skirt.

SHOP SHORTS AT EVERY LENGTH!

By Maria Milano