FASHION TREND: Celebs go for romance

Keira Knightley is lovely in ornate chiffon and Jennifer Lopez opts for layers of tulle on American TV. SEE PICS!

Love is in the air in Hollywood as its brightest stars have been strutting their stuff in the most romantic of frocks. Yesterday alone saw Keira Knightley causing a stir outside the Today Show studios in NYC in her delicately-embellished chiffon Valentino number and dainty courts.

Meanwhile, in a studio across the country, Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowds with a performance on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno as well as her empire-line flouncy tulle confection complete with beaded bust.

Let the stylish love-in continue, we say!

By Maria Milano