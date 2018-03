Brighten up your workwear fashion with our pick of the hottest dresses to buy now…

Fashion alert! Time to style up your workwear wardrobe as we show you what dresses to be seen in this season – to suit all budgets…

SHOP WORKWEAR DRESSES

From simple shifts, classic tweed numbers, pencil or wrap, we've scoured all your favourite stores to bring your the most stylish of the bunch.

50 NEW SEASON WORK DRESSES