Fashion’s finest join Samantha Cameron for Downing Street LFW party

Tom Ford, Christopher Bailey and Mulberry’s Emma Hill hit Downing Street for fashion week cocktails with Samantha Cameron

Britain’s first lady and British Fashion Council ambassador, Samantha Cameron, played host to fashion’s finest including Tom Ford, Burberry’s Christopher Bailey, milliner Stephen Jones and Mulberry’s Emma Hill to celebrate the close of London Fashion Week.

Toasting a fabulous season, and rallying efforts for 2012 ahead of London’s Olympic Games, Samantha, wearing a chic burgundy paneled floor-length dress by Jonathan Saunders, cheered: “We’ll show the world what incredible creative talent we have.”

And with the season’s most celebrated designers, Christopher Bailey, Emma Hill and Jonathan Saunders, plus high street mogul Sir Phillip Green and Chairman of the British Fashion Council, Harold Tilman, all in attendance, you couldn’t have asked for a more fashionable guestlist.

By Sarah Smith