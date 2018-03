Work summer's essential hemline with our pick of the top maxi skirts and dresses...

Whether it's pared-down beach style or festival boho like Sienna Miller, we've selected the best maxi skirts and dresses around to add a real style boost to a sunny weather wardrobe.

MAXI SKIRTS AND DRESSES

From bold colour combinations to pretty and pleated, there's a style to suit everyone in our pick of the best!

SHOP NOW